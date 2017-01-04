Man Threatens to Kill Prosecutor, Police After Acquittal

BOZEMAN — A man who was acquitted of rape has been accused of threatening to kill the prosecutor in his case and the Bozeman police detective who led the investigation.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that 34-year-old Jared Kuntz has been charged with two counts of felony intimidation for threatening people involved with his case.

Kuntz was arrested in 2013 on accusations that he raped an 18-year-old woman on a date in late 2012. The case went before a jury in August 2014, and after a five-day trial, jurors acquitted Kuntz of a felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent. He was convicted of a misdemeanor for giving the woman alcohol.

According to court documents, in May friends and family reported that Kuntz made threatening Facebook posts about people in Bozeman connected to his prosecution.