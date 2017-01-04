Freezing day today in the Flathead — be sure to keep your coats on and your pets inside! Here are the links we think you should check out today.
Montana’s Budget Battle
For the first time in several sessions, the governor and the Legislature are grappling with a more difficult task than they are accustomed to as they stare down a tight budget that will influence nearly every policymaking decision and force across-the-board cuts to government functions.
University of Montana’s Longest-Serving President Dies
George M. Dennison, who served as president of the University of Montana from 1990 to 2010, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 81.
Osweiler Regains Starting Job for Texans’ First-Round Playoff Game
Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Saturday in their wild-card game against the Oakland Raiders.
Trump Cites Assange to Dispute Russian Role in Hacking
From the New York Times: “President-elect Donald J. Trump appeared to side with the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, once reviled by Republicans, over United States intelligence agencies.”
What to Do* When It's Really Cold Outside
BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR