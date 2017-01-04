Montana Plaque Will Honor Women Who Served in WWI

BILLINGS — A Montana county is preparing to install a bronze plaque honoring women with ties to the region who served in World War I.

The Billings Gazette reports that the Yellowstone County commission voted Tuesday to approve installing the 23-name plaque on a courthouse lawn. In WWI, women served in the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps, primarily as nurses or in administrative posts.

A chapter of Disabled American Veterans is providing the plaque, which was created by member, Army veteran and Laurel resident Ed Saunders. Saunders spent five years researching military and medical records in Montana and Washington, D.C.

The plaque will be dedicated on April 6, the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering WWI.