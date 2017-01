A cowboy leaps from his horse onto a steer during the PRCA rodeo at Majestic Valley Arena on March 21, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

When: Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell

More info: www.majesticvalleyarena.com

Western Montana’s longest running series rodeo features bull riding, bareback, saddlebronc, team roping, tie down roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing. Tickets for adults are $12 and kids 3 to 12 years old are free Friday night and $6 Saturday.