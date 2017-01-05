2 Blackfeet Reservation Deaths Under Investigation

GREAT FALLS – Authorities are investigating the recent deaths of a man and woman on the Blackfeet Reservation.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says the woman had been assaulted on Sunday night and officers arrived to find her dead. She has not yet been identified and her cause of death has not yet been released.

The body of Matthew Grant, who had been missing since mid-December, was found Saturday in an alleyway.

The Blackfeet law enforcement agency says his body has been sent to Billings for an autopsy.

The FBI and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigations.