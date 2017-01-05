Four Agencies Seek $22 Million for Unexpected Costs, Budgeting Fixes

HELENA – Four state agencies are asking lawmakers for a combined $22 million to meet unexpected costs this year or to fix budgeting errors.

The Office of Public Instruction is requesting $16.5 million after experiencing shortfalls in two accounts and higher-than-expected student enrollment.

The Department of Corrections is seeking $3.1 million to cover unanticipated increases in the number of inmates held in county jails.

The Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education seeks $358,000 for scholarships. Officials say the money had been inadvertently transferred from the Montana Lottery to the general fund.

Also, the Department of Commerce is seeking $1.9 million officials say was authorized for grants to communities impacted by the drop in coal production, but the appropriation was never made.

The House Appropriations Committee is expected to take action on the supplemental appropriations requests on Thursday.