FWP Found to Have Violated its Hiring Process

BILLINGS — The state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks was found to have violated its hiring rules in passing over Warden Sgt. Dave Loewen when he applied for three different promotions within the agency.

The Board of Personnel Appeals ordered the agency to appoint Loewen to his preference among the three jobs. The Billings Gazette reports Loewen will be replacing Tom Flowers as chief of the Enforcement Division as of Jan. 9.

The appeals board said FWP violated state and agency hiring provisions and the Veterans’ Employment Preference Act.

FWP leadership sent an email to staffers Monday informing them of the change and asking them to help make the transition successful. The letter says the agency will work with Flowers to “ensure that he remains employed within FWP Enforcement in a meaningful capacity.”