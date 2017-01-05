Good morning, Montana. It’s sub-zero in the Flathead Valley and hope you’re bundled up warm somewhere. Well, if you’re reading this that’s a good start. Check out these quick links to start your day, courtesy of Dillon.

Zinke, House GOP Approve Rules Change that Would Ease Federal Land Transfers House Republicans including Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke voted Tuesday night to overturn a rule requiring Congress to calculate the value of federal land before transferring it to states or other entities, removing a significant barrier to limit lawmakers from ceding federal control of public lands. The provision, part of a larger rules package that passed by a vote of 233 to 190, dictates that transfers of federal land should be treated as having no cost to the federal government, therefore requiring no budgetary offset, even if the parcels generate revenue for the U.S. Treasury through logging or energy extraction. >>> Read more

Report: 14 Montana Kids Died Within a Year of Abuse Reports The Associated Press reports a new analysis shows 14 Montana children were reported to be in danger within a year before they died. The Montana Child and Family Ombudsman’s report released last week marks the first time the state has examined such deaths. But the report lacks key information that critics say shows the state needs to do more. Read more >>>

Osweiler’s Second Chance Comes in Playoffs Against Oakland Brock Osweiler is getting a second chance to start for the Houston Texans. With Tom Savage out with a concussion, the Texans will look to their $72 million man to lead them in their wild-card playoff game against Oakland on Saturday. Read more >>>

The Hottest Fishing Tournament on Ice The 12th annual Perch Assault is here. The three-part series is one of the most popular wintertime fishing competitions in the region and has been featured on national television programs as a premier event. An average of 60 two-person teams register annually. Read more >>>