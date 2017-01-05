Kalispell Mobile Home Burns in Fire

Emergency crews late Wednesday extinguished a house fire in Kalispell after a mobile home burned in a residential neighborhood. No injuries were reported with the incident.

At approximately 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Kalispell Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire located at 940 6th Street West, according to a press release from the Kalispell Fire Department.

Upon arrival crews reported a working structure fire with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the mobile home. The fire was controlled quickly, according to the press release, however the mobile home and its contents are reported to be a total loss.

The determination of the fire is still under investigation.

Assistance was received from the Kalispell Police Department, Evergreen Fire Department, Smith Valley Fire Department, Flathead County 911 Center, Flathead Electric, and Northwestern Energy.