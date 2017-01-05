Krueger Takes Over Chair on County Commission

The Flathead County Commission voted Tuesday to appoint Commissioner Gary Krueger as the chairman of the board.

Krueger’s shift to chairman removes Commissioner Pam Holmquist from the position, which she’s held since 2012. The chair is responsible for conducting the commission’s public meetings in compliance with state law.

Before voting on his new chairmanship on Jan. 3, Krueger pointed out that typically, ethics would dictate that a commissioner takes the chair for their third and sixth year serving.

It’s Commissioner Phil Mitchell’s third year, but Mitchell deferred. Mitchell was, however, appointed to the vice chair position by Krueger and Holmquist.

All three commissioners voted to keep their various county board appointments as they are. Holmquist serves on the county’s Agency on Aging Advisory Board, the Fair Board, the Health Board, and others. Krueger’s assignments include the county’s Eagle Transit Transportation Advisory Board, the Solid Waste Board, and more, and Mitchell’s board assignments include the Technical Advisory Committee, the 911 Emergency Dispatch Center, Flathead Economic Development Authority, and more.