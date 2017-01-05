Two Bear Air Rescues Lost Skier Near Big Mountain

Two Bear Air's twin-engine Bell 429 rescue helicopter, on display at Cabela's during the grand opening Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013, in Kalispell. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Two Bear Air rescued a skier who became lost beyond the boundaries of Whitefish Mountain Resort late Tuesday.

Sheriff Chuck Curry said the skier was reported missing by the Big Mountain Ski Patrol shortly after 5 p.m. in the Hellroaring Basin. The patrol found the man’s skis, which he had left on an access road, but the skier was nowhere to be found.

Two Bear Air, a local, privately owned search and rescue helicopter, was launched and spotted the man from the air using thermal cameras. The man, who had fallen into an icy creek, was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to the base lodge of the ski resort where he was met by first responders from Big Mountain Fire and Ambulance.

“He was cold but uninjured,” Curry said.

Curry said the incident was a reminder of why the community is lucky to have a service like Two Bear Air.