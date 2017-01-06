Good morning, Beacon readers. Justin here with your daily dose of Beacon & Eggs, all of the news and information you need to get your day started right.

Kalispell Man Killed in Avalanche in Glacier Park A 36-year-old Kalispell man was killed Thursday in an avalanche while backcountry skiing on Stanton Mountain in Glacier National Park, officials confirmed. Follow FlatheadBeacon.com throughout the day for the latest information.

Arrest Made in Slaying of U.S. Sen. Tester’s Nephew A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the slaying of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s nephew after telling a friend in a recorded phone call that he did it because the nephew had abused a 17-year-old girl, authorities said Thursday.

Officials Say Neo-Nazi March in Whitefish Unlikely Even as the founder of a neo-Nazi website publishes claims that skinheads are moving forward with plans to organize a march through Whitefish on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, officials monitoring the situation are skeptical. Still, if a march does materialize, as the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer claims, local law enforcement will be prepared, and are urging local community members to act as though it’s business as usual.

Flathead Musician Rob Quist Launches Bid for Zinke’s Congressional Seat Flathead Valley musician and rancher Rob Quist has tossed his 10-gallon hat in the political ring, joining the hunt for the Democratic nomination to replace Ryan Zinke as Montana’s lone congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives. A political newcomer who lives on a local ranch, Quist is the fourth Democrat to formally announce his intention to seek the party’s nomination, which will be made at a special nominating convention after Zinke is confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Here’s the latest.