It’s a winter wonderland out there. Hope everyone is enjoying the snow. If you find yourself indoors warming up, you can catch up on the weekend’s news here.

Outdoor Block Party Celebrating Love, Not Hate, Draws Hundreds Frigid temperatures couldn’t stop Flathead residents from proudly celebrating diversity and inclusivity in Whitefish, on the heels of a tumultuous several weeks in which a neo-Nazi website has targeted residents of the small mountain town and part-time resident Richard Spencer, a leader of the so-called “alt-right” movement, has received a flurry of national media attention.

Old Faithful Motorsports Now Offering Sales, Rentals for Snow Bikes out of Bigfork Owner Todd Trent says the converted motorcycles, which use Yeti SnowMX kits, are more agile in the snow than a typical snowmobile because they weigh much less.

Flathead Sportsmen, Legislators Speak out Against Proposed Motorized Limitations From Dillon Tabish’s story: “A divide among Montana sportsmen is playing out at public hearings across the state, including at a recent meeting in Kalispell, as the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks considers extending no-wake restrictions and limiting personal watercraft, such as Jet Skis and WaveRunners, on certain waterways, including the Flathead, Stillwater and Whitefish rivers.”