Boating Restrictions Lifted for Tiber, Canyon Ferry

HELENA — Temporary boating restrictions that were put in place at two Montana reservoirs to prevent the spread of invasive mussels have been lifted.

The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 1 for Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs until they iced up.

The Montana Mussel Response team said Tuesday zebra and quagga mussels don’t reproduce when water temperatures drop below 48 degrees. The team will reassess whether to extend or implement other restrictions when the ice breaks up in the spring.

Several water samples taken from Tiber Reservoir near Chester tested positive for mussel larvae. There were suspect larvae samples at Canyon Ferry and in the Milk River below Nelson Reservoir, but more testing is needed to confirm.

Invasive mussels rapidly multiply and can damage beaches, clog boat motors and dams, harm fish and wildlife and damage infrastructure.