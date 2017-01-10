Cayuse Prairie School to Host Community Meeting on Facility Needs

Enrollment has risen by roughly 40 students in the last four years at Cayuse Prairie School, leading administrators and board members to plan for facility needs.

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to go over possible options for the kindergarten through eighth-grade school.

Superintendent Amy Piazzola has organized a committee of 25 people, including community members, past board members, parents and staff members, to assess the school’s needs. The group has met monthly since March to make decisions about what to do with the rise in enrollment and address the educational needs of how they want to educate students at school.

In August, the school district hired CTA Architects Engineers to assist in the process. CTA and Nick Salmon with Collaborative Learning Network have led three workshops focused on educational processes, learning spaces, insights and reflections about what Cayuse Prairie needs to meet students’ needs.

At the end of these sessions, the district received several facility options, ranging from $3 million to $12 million in potential costs. The school district is in the process of discussing the next steps, and community members from the Cayuse area are encouraged to participate in the Jan. 17 public meeting.