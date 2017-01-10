6:52 a.m. A Bigfork man called 911 screaming that the sheriff’s office had taken his truck. Soon after, another man from Bigfork allegedly representing the man whose truck was impounded called and demanded to know to whom he was speaking. The dispatcher asked that the man identify himself, to which he responded that he did not need to and that the dispatchers should identify themselves first. The dispatcher said they did not need to identify themselves and that the man should call back later to speak with a detective.

8:17 a.m. A Martin City woman called to report that her ex-husband was at her house and “high as a kite.”

9:34 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that his aunt was harassing him.

9:55 a.m. Horses were running around Columbia Falls.

11:47 a.m. Dogs were bothering an injured deer that had taken up residence in a local ditch.

12:27 p.m. A Whitefish resident reported that sometime over the Thanksgiving holiday, his sister stole things he had been storing at his parents’ house.

2:36 p.m. A Kalispell resident called to report that someone’s house was surrounded by “junk.”

3:39 p.m. A child was reportedly walking along a snowy road.

6:15 p.m. A dead deer was reported next to a coffee hut in Somers.

11:25 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called to report that his neighbor had locked their dog in a kennel and left it outside. The dog was clearly cold.