Lazy K Wrought Iron Opens New Showroom in Kalispell

Lazy K Wrought Iron has a new showroom now open in the upstairs of Alpine Lighting at 333 Main St. in downtown Kalispell. It offers a large variety of ready-made furniture (including a beautiful six-foot dining table with a metal base and reclaimed wood top sealed with epoxy), firewood racks, fireplace tool sets, weather vanes, end tables, console tables, coffee tables, bar stools, crosscut saws, coat racks, key hooks and metal wall art all made locally in Kalispell.

The company also produces custom metal work, including sliding barn door hardware, fireplace doors, pizza oven doors, railings, driveway arches, entry gates, personal or business signs and more.

Stop in the new showroom to pick up, or to place a custom order for that project you have been dreaming of. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. See some Lazy K’s work on its website at www.lazykwroughtiron.com.