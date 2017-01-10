Man in Custody After 2 People Found Shot to Death near Lolo

MISSOULA — Authorities say a man is in custody after two people were found shot to death west of Lolo.

The Missoulian reports the victims were found in a cabin behind the Traveler’s Rest Country Store on Highway 12 on Monday afternoon. Their names have not been released.

Brenda Bassett, a spokeswoman for the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, says officers were called to the scene on a report of a disturbance. A man had barricaded himself in one of the cabins, but a negotiator with the sheriff’s office convinced him to come out.

No other details were released.