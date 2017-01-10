Good morning, Montana. It’s a snow-packed day in paradise. Hope you were able to get out and drive these crowded streets and get to work. Here are a few quick links to check out before starting the day, courtesy of Dillon.

Chasing the Spirit Bear Kalispell mountain athlete Ben Parsons died Jan. 5 in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Glacier National Park, but his legacy of love and vigor lives on. Tristan Scott has a story on the Sunday memorial of Parsons and the lasting legacy left behind.

GOP Hesitancy Grows on Health Law Repeal Without Substitute The Associated Press reports a growing numbers of Republicans showed discomfort Monday over obliterating President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul without having a replacement to show voters. Hoping to capitalize on the jitters, Democrats staged an evening Senate talk-a-thon to condemn the GOP push. “There are gathering voices of people saying, ‘Hmm, maybe we should have a replacement the same day as a repeal,’” Sen. Rand Paul told reporters Monday.

Dems Aim to Hobble AG Nominee Jeff Sessions Embed from Getty Images The Daily Beast reports Democrats are hoping to hamper the nomination of Jeff Session, President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee. Barring something extraordinary, Sen. Jeff Sessions will have little trouble getting confirmed as Donald Trump’s attorney general. But some activists on the left still see a way of getting a win out of his confirmation hearing: They hope the process generates significant media scrutiny of his time at the Justice Department, and that he will take on a political toxicity that will hurt the moderate Republicans who back him.

Clemson Defeats Alabama to Win National Championship Embed from Getty Images What a game. Last night’s college football national championship game was one for the ages. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in a rematch of last year’s title game, 35-31. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson played one of the more memorable games in recent history, leading the game-winning drive with barely two minutes remaining. As Sports Illustrated reports, this was Clemson’s first title since 1981 and ended a dominating run by Alabama.