Ski Racers Converge on Whitefish for Regional Championship Qualifier

The Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation is hosting four days of junior ski racing at Whitefish Mountain Resort this week. The event is scheduled for Jan. 23-26 and will feature competitors ages 12 to 21. These races are part of the nationwide USSA Series and will be qualifying races for regional championships to be held in March.

The events are sanctioned events within the Northern Division of the United States Ski Association. The Northern Division includes all of Montana and parts of Wyoming and South Dakota. Competitors for these events will be coming from ski clubs from throughout Montana, including Anaconda, Big Sky, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena and Missoula as well as the Flathead Valley. There will also be several competitors from Canada and Washington.

The United States Ski Association is the governing body for all amateur ski racing in the United States, as well as the US Ski Team that will be competing at the World Championships in Beaver Creek, Colorado in February.

On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24, there will be slalom races on Ed’s Run starting at 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 25- 26, will feature giant slalom races on Ed’s Run starting at 10 a.m.

All race courses are accessed by Chair Two and can be easily viewed from the Upper Base Area near Ed and Mully’s Restaurant.

The Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation is a nonprofit community-based organization that promotes athletic, academic and personal excellence for Flathead Valley youth through participation on the Whitefish Mountain Race Team. The Ski Foundation is also developing the Ski Heritage Center to preserve and promote the rich and colorful history of skiing in the region.

Volunteers are needed for a number duties during the upcoming races. All volunteers will receive a lift ticket if needed for race course access on race days as well as a complementary lift pass that can be used anytime later this season.

For more information or to volunteer, please contact Tim Hinderman at 406-885-2730.