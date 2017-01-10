Whitefish Council Approves Sale of Depot Park Building to Music School

The Whitefish City Council has agreed to sell the Depot Park office building in downtown to the North Valley Music School.

The council voted unanimously on Jan. 3 to sell the building to the nonprofit for $20.

The decision helps unload a building the city has tried to remove from the downtown park and saves an estimated $20,000 that the city would have to spend to demolish the facility, according to city officials. The city began accepting bids on the building in December, and North Valley Music School was the only interested party to emerge. If the building had not sold, the city would have moved forward with tearing it down. The city still has to fund an asbestos investigation next spring. The investigation would have been required if the building were demolished. The asbestos investigation will cost $2,725.

The building will be moved to a new location that is yet to be determined.

Whitefish’s Depot Park master plan calls for removing all existing structures within the park, and most recently the pond was taken out.

The non-profit North Valley Music School annually helps 400 students find the joy of music through private lessons, group classes, summer camps and workshops.