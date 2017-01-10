Wings Cancer Support Radiothon

When: Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Based at Sportsman & Ski Haus in Kalispell

More info: wingsnwmontana.com

The 21st annual Wings Regional Cancer Support Radiothon will raise funds for local cancer patients who need assistance with lodging, transportation and meals while receiving out-of-state treatment. Last year’s event raised more than $56,000 that all went to patients from Flathead, Lincoln and Lake counties. Make pledges by calling 257-WING, or drop off donations at Sportsman & Ski Haus.