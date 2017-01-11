Clear skies in the valley this morning, with some cloud cover bubbling up over Flathead Lake; here are the links and news we think you should check out today.
Mall Expansion Projects Gain Momentum
While hundreds of other malls around the country struggle, the Kalispell Center Mall is thriving, with a 40,000-square-foot addition under construction and plans for expanding beyond the railroad tracks.
Kalispell Woman Recovering From Snowmobile Accident
A 27-year-old Kalispell woman is fighting for her life in a Seattle hospital after being injured in a snowmobile accident over the weekend.
‘Yes We Did’ – Obama Bids Farewell in Nostalgic Last Speech
President Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation on Tuesday in an emotional speech that sought to comfort a country on edge over rapid economic changes, persistent security threats and the election of Donald Trump.
Trump and the Russians: What We Know
Here’s a breakdown of what we know and what we don’t know about the Trump-Russia connection. Via the New York Times.
Bad Lip Reading: NFL 2016
To celebrate the playoffs, here’s the best thing to come out of the NFL every year.