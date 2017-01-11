Measure Would Require Donors to Disclose Less Information

HELENA — Watchdog groups and government officials are criticizing a proposal to require Montana political donors to disclose less information.

Kalispell Republican Sen. Keith Regier’s bill would bar donors from disclosing their occupation and employer.

Regier said in a hearing Wednesday the disclosure requirements are cumbersome and he suspects many donors give fraudulent responses. Regier offered no proof of fraud.

Officials from the National Institute on Money in State Politics, the Montana Public Interest Research Group, Common Cause and the League of Women Voters all said they oppose the measure.

Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl and Gov. Steve Bullock’s attorney, Andrew Huff, also said they are against the bill.

The opponents say the employer and occupation requirement tells the public who donors are and it helps prevent organizations from circumventing campaign rules.