Officials Identify Victims of Lolo Double Shooting

MISSOULA — Missoula County authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a shooting near Lolo.

Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott said 51-year-old Bradley Stover and 43-year-old Tonya Gilliam died Monday as a result of gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found in a cabin behind a bar.

A man at the scene was detained for questioning. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says investigators are processing evidence to try to verify the man’s account of events that led to the shooting.

Bassett says detectives will submit the results of their investigation to the county attorney when it is complete. No charges have been filed.

Officials say there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.