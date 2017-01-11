9:31 a.m. A Kila resident reported that a classic Chevy Malibu from the 1990s had been parked at the end of their driveway since Christmas Eve. They didn’t know who owned the car or why it was there, but they wanted it gone.

10:26 a.m. A dog was running down a street.

12:23 p.m. A man in pajamas was running into traffic on U.S. Highway 2, apparently “daring” people to hit him with their car. The reporting party was concerned that someone was actually going to take him up on the offer.

1 p.m. A Kalispell man ran over some cones in a parking lot at Big Mountain.

4:35 p.m. A Hungry Horse man called police to complain about his neighbor’s plowing technique.