Supporters cheer as U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke watches election returns at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. Zinke won reelection for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives, but recently accepted a cabinet position of Secretary of the Interior.

HELENA — The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has set a Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated the Montana Republican to serve as Secretary of the Interior.

If Zinke is confirmed by the Senate he will resign his seat in the U.S. House of Representative and Montana will hold a special election to replace him.

