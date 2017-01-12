Good morning, Beacon readers, and welcome to another frigid morning in the Flathead Valley, where stories galore are swirling around our communities. Here’s a quick look at some of the news of the day. Read up!

EPA Issues 'Last Call' for Residential Cleanup in Libby, Troy Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say Lincoln County residents who have not had their property inspected as part of the massive Superfund cleanup have until March 31 to contact them.

Senate Committee Sets Jan. 17 Confirmation Hearing for Zinke The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has set a Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated the Montana Republican to serve as Secretary of the Interior.

Neo-Nazi Website Postpones Armed March in Whitefish A neo-Nazi website has postponed its planned march in downtown Whitefish. Andrew Anglin, publisher of The Daily Stormer, said the armed march will not occur on Jan. 16 as previously planned. The neo-Nazi and white supremacist website mailed the city of Whitefish an incomplete application seeking a special event permit. City officials said they cannot act on incomplete applications.

Republican-led Senate Takes First Step to Repeal ‘Obamacare’ Congress is poised to complete its initial step toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law, as Republicans divided over how to replace it face pressure from Donald Trump for quick action.