Nonprofit to Help Make Up for State’s Unfunded Scholarships

HELENA – A Montana nonprofit is stepping in to help after the state’s STEM scholarship program said it didn’t have enough money to fund students’ spring 2017 scholarship awards.

The Independent Record reports Reach Higher Montana is providing grants to 301 students. The grant program will allocate $232,000 as a one-time payment.

The scholarship program was created by the 2015 Legislature as an incentive for high school students to get degrees in postsecondary fields related to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health care.

Funding for the program was to come from Montana Lottery proceeds, but state education officials announced in December that the lottery didn’t generate enough revenue to pay for scholarships that had already been awarded.

Students eligible for grant money from the nonprofit will be notified by their financial aid office.