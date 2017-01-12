7:47 a.m. Someone in Bigfork apparently decided to dispose of their Christmas tree in the middle of the road.

9:46 a.m. Someone from out of town drove into Kalispell because they had a court summons. They were frustrated to learn, however, that the court was closed for the New Year’s holiday.

12:33 p.m. A Kalispell resident picked up some cold puppies on the side of the road.

1:21 p.m. A Bigfork woman was understandably frustrated when she called to report that she let a friend borrow her car and he returned it with a seized engine. The man also took the keys with him, so she has no way of even getting into the car.

8:26 p.m. Someone was spinning brodies in the depot parking lot in Whitefish.