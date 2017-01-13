Kittens Attack

8:52 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that someone had drained his bank account. He said his young son was the prime suspect. Later on, the man called back to say that no one had actually drained his account and that there was nothing to worry about.

12:43 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that someone was screaming and flipping her off in traffic.

2 p.m. A Kalispell resident called to report that there were two horses outside along Cottonwood Drive. One had a jacket and the other looked cold.

4:50 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that the kitten she saved from the cold a few days ago had turned against her family and bit her child.

4:58 p.m. A Columbia Falls man allegedly leaves his truck running all night, every night. One of his neighbors is getting tired of it.