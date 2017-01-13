Good morning, Beacon readers. Justin here with your daily dose of Beacon & Eggs, all of the news and information you need to get your day off right.

Kalispell, FCEDA Reach Agreement with Northwest Drywall The city of Kalispell and Flathead County Economic Development Authority have reached a tentative agreement with Northwest Drywall and Roofing Supply to relocate the rail-served business from downtown to the future site of a nearby industrial rail park, marking another step toward redeveloping the core area. Here’s the latest.

Tester, Daines Introduce Legislation to Repeal Real ID U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines have introduced legislation to repeal a law that mandates all driver’s licenses conform to federal standards. But some say it’s unlikely to happen.

AMBER Alert Test Keep an eye on your phone this morning. Officials say a “live test” of the statewide AMBER Alert system will occur around 10 a.m. The Montana AMBER Alert System is activated to alert the public when law enforcement believe a child has been abducted under life-threatening circumstances.

Kalispell Man Denies Exposing Himself A 21-year-old Kalispell man has denied that he exposed himself to one adult woman and three young women below the age of 18. Joshua David Bryant pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure and two counts of felony indecent exposure on Jan. 12 in Flathead County District Court.

Montana to Re-Start Delayed Road Projects Worth $144 Million Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that suspended road construction projects worth $144 million can go forward after the state received a $10 million Medicaid reimbursement from the federal government. The news came as a relief to contractors who had worried the delayed projects would lead to highway worker layoffs across the state.