Here’s what you might have missed over the weekend on the Beacon.
Toasting the Dawn of Their Second Century
Three Kalispell residents are turning 101 within a month of each other. They all have straightforward keys to longevity.
Whitefish Mountain Resort Announces Chairlift Relocation
The resort announced Jan. 13 its plans to relocate Chair 5 from Ptarmigan Bowl to the East Rim.
Whitefish Forming Citizen Committee to Craft Climate Action Plan
The city is forming a citizen advisory group known as the Climate Action Plan Committee that will study Whitefish’s energy and water consumption and propose projects and recommendations that guide sustainable and clean practices.