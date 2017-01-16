Here’s what you might have missed over the weekend on the Beacon.

Toasting the Dawn of Their Second Century Three Kalispell residents are turning 101 within a month of each other. They all have straightforward keys to longevity.

Whitefish Mountain Resort Announces Chairlift Relocation The resort announced Jan. 13 its plans to relocate Chair 5 from Ptarmigan Bowl to the East Rim.

Whitefish Forming Citizen Committee to Craft Climate Action Plan From Dillon Tabish’s story: The city is forming a citizen advisory group known as the Climate Action Plan Committee that will study Whitefish’s energy and water consumption and propose projects and recommendations that guide sustainable and clean practices.