Beacon&Eggs Hand-Picked Links to Start Your DayJan. 16, 2017

Here’s what you might have missed over the weekend on the Beacon.

Toasting the Dawn of Their Second Century

Three Kalispell residents are turning 101 within a month of each other. They all have straightforward keys to longevity.

Whitefish Mountain Resort Announces Chairlift Relocation

The resort announced Jan. 13 its plans to relocate Chair 5 from Ptarmigan Bowl to the East Rim.

Whitefish Forming Citizen Committee to Craft Climate Action Plan

From Dillon Tabish’s story:

The city is forming a citizen advisory group known as the Climate Action Plan Committee that will study Whitefish’s energy and water consumption and propose projects and recommendations that guide sustainable and clean practices.

