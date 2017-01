When: Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m.

Where: The Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell

More info: coatsforkids@bresnan.net

The first Coats for Kids Banquet will feature an artisan cheese display, fabulous dinner and signature dessert. Enjoy live music and silent auction while supporting an organization that has helped provide more than 3,000 families throughout the Flathead Valley with warm winter clothing. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.