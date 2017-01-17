Columbia Falls, Bigfork to Host Postseason Speech and Debate Meets

The speech and debate season is winding down with several local competitors vying for trips to the state tournaments.

Columbia Falls is hosting the Western A Divisional meet this weekend, Jan. 20-21.

Bigfork is hosting the Northern B/C Divisional meet, Jan. 20-21.

The top individual performers at both events will advance to the state meets.

The Class A state meet is Jan. 27-28 in Laurel. The Class B/C state meet is scheduled for the same dates in Havre.

The Class AA state meet is in Bozeman.

Columbia Falls has won 11 consecutive team titles in Class A. Last year, Whitefish placed second. In Class AA, Flathead placed second a year ago, and Glacier was third. Bigfork took third in Class B/C.