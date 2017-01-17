Lincoln County Wrestles With Growing Jail Population

Officials in Lincoln County are trying to deal with a growing jail population, according to Sheriff Roby Bowe.

The jail in Libby was built to hold 25 inmates but frequently has 30 to 35 every night. Last week, it had a record-breaking 45 inmates. Bowe said when the jail population reaches more than 40, his officers have to be more selective about whom they arrest.

“Our jail population has been slowing creeping up the last few years,” he said.

Bowe blamed increasing crime rates and a growing drug problem. Because the jail is more populated, people who are trying to serve out sentences on the weekends, mostly for DUI convictions, are having a hard time finding opportunities to do time.

“It’s a lot of work trying to move people around so that we can protect the public and have people come in to serve time,” he said.

Bowe said he has been in regular communication with the Lincoln County Commission to come up with a long-term solution to the problem.