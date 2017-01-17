Noble Dance Winter Celebration at O’Shaughnessy Center

Noble Dance’s leading ballet dancers present their annual company production featuring all new classical and contemporary ballet works. Under the direction of Natalie Molter, the sixth annual Winter Celebration will be presented Jan. 21 -22 at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish by the Noble Dance Performing Company.

The performance includes three large works of classical ballet, contemporary ballet, and modern dance.

Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Tickets are $20 adults, and $12 children 12 and under. All tickets are reserved seating and go on sale exclusively at nobledance.org.