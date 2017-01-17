Painting Unveiling, Hike Planned at Lone Pine State Park

Flathead Land Trust and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are hosting a painting unveiling and hike at Lone Pine State Park on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The event is to celebrate the donation of a pastel painting by the Van Riper family of the view of the Flathead Valley from Lone Pine State Park in winter in the 1950s. Sandy and Charles Van Riper placed a conservation easement held by Flathead Land Trust on their 40-acre property and added the 40 acres to Lone Pine State Park in 2007. The painting was done by Sandy’s grandmother and Sandy is donating it to the park for display and dedication to her grandmother and parents.

Sandy Van Riper’s grandparents were among the earliest pioneers in the Flathead, with their roots in Demersville and then Kalispell.

The painting’s unveiling will be at the Visitor Center followed by a hike on trails on the conservation easement portion of Lone Pine State Park. The trek will be a family-friendly one-hour, moderately difficult hike, a portion of which is uphill in the snow. Dogs on leashes are welcome.