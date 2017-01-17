Space Pilates Opens in Kalispell

Space Pilates, a full-service boutique Pilates studio offering private, semi private, and group training, recently opened in Kalispell.

The studio offers group classes as well as semi-private and private sessions that aim to create balance within the body, calm the mind, and leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Space Pilates uses Balanced Body equipment and offers Hurraw! balm, Toesox and bkr bottles in its boutique.

Whether recovering from an injury, looking to enhance athletic performance, or just looking to add something new to your routine, Space Pilates is eager to help clients achieve their goals.

The studio is located at 60 Commons Way, Suite B, in Kalispell. For more information, visit spacepilatesmt.com or call 406-890-2040.