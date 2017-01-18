Jury Clears Butte Officer Who Shot, Killed Armed Man

BUTTE — A jury has cleared a Butte police officer of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man who authorities say pulled a gun on the officer as he responded to a domestic disturbance.

The Montana Standard reports that the jury’s decision Tuesday was part of a coroner’s inquest into last year’s death of 36-year-old Peter Grandpre.

Lt. John O’Brien testified he shot Grandpre after responding to a call from Grandpre’s wife that her husband was drunk, throwing objects around the house and had two guns. Two children, ages 4 and 6, also were in the home.

O’Brien had been wearing a body camera at the time. After watching the video of the June shooting, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester had said the officer acted appropriately.