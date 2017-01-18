It’s a warm morning here in the Flathead, checking in at about 27 degrees this morning. That’s practically tropical! Anyway, here are the links we think you should check out today.

Sundays with Polar Bear Rick Molly Priddy spent Sunday afternoon with Libby’s resident polar bear, and took a dip in Libby Creek to see what the Polar Bear Club was all about.

Fairview Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Kalispell Woman District Judge Elizabeth Best sentenced Cody Wayne Johnston on Tuesday for deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence for the February 2013 disappearance of 31-year-old Nicole Waller. Waller’s body has not been found.

Interior Nominee Zinke Disputes Trump on Climate Change “I don’t believe it’s a hoax,” Rep. Ryan Zinke told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at his confirmation hearing. “The climate is changing; man is an influence,” the Montana Republican said. “I think where there’s debate is what that influence is and what can we do about it.”

Wittal Sentenced to 110 Years in Prison for Creston Murder Robert Matthew Wittal, the 29-year-old Kalispell man convicted of murdering Wade Allen Rautio in the woods east of Creston last spring, has been sentenced to 110 years in the Montana State Prison.

Obama Commutes Sentence of Chelsea Manning Embed from Getty Images Via CNN: “President Barack Obama on Tuesday overruled his secretary of defense to commute the sentence of former Army soldier Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks.”