Rabbis Plan Response to White Supremacist Threats in Montana

HELENA — A delegation of Orthodox Jewish rabbis from the U.S. and Canada is thanking Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and state leaders for defending a northwestern Montana Jewish community that was the target of threats and harassment by white supremacists.

The rabbis say they plan to counter the threats by sending four students from Whitefish to visit Poland’s Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial museum and by mailing the first five books of the Torah to every Jewish family in Montana.

The delegation met with Bullock and legislators Wednesday in the state Capitol. From there, they plan to travel to Whitefish and meet with Jewish community members.

The resort town became a focal point for white supremacist anger after the mother of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer said a local real estate agent pressured her to sell her property in town.