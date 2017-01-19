Lawmaker Seeks to Rebuke Judge Over Marijuana Ruling

HELENA — A Republican Senate leader is proposing to rebuke a state judge for changing the effective date of a voter-approved medical marijuana ballot initiative.

The bill by Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas is the second measure this session in which Republican lawmakers say the state’s judicial branch treaded on the Legislature’s turf.

Last month, District Judge James Reynolds of Helena ruled a drafting error in the medical marijuana ballot initiative inadvertently delayed the effective date to July. He ruled the measure — which removed restrictions imposed by the Legislature and allowed marijuana dispensaries to reopen — should be effective immediately.

Thomas’ bill introduced Wednesday also would make the voter-approved law effective immediately. But the bill says only the Legislature can change a law and the judge violated the constitutional separation of powers with his ruling.