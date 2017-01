8:58 a.m. Some youths were seen running through a front yard in Kalispell.

6:23 p.m. A Kalispell resident saw someone on Shady Lane pulling kids in a sled with his truck. The caller wanted a deputy to drive over there and tell the man in the truck that what he was doing was unsafe.

9:52 p.m. A Kalispell resident complained that a big dog was eating all of the food in his front yard. The food is supposed to be for local raccoons.