Good morning, Beacon fans. Justin here with your daily dose of Beacon & Eggs, all of the news and information you need to get your day started right.

Trump Becomes 45th President Following the path of inaugurations past, Donald Trump paid visits to church and the White House on Friday as the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics prepared to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Check FlatheadBeacon.com throughout the day for updates from Washington D.C.

Kalispell Asks BNSF to Rip Up Rails Kalispell is bidding farewell to the original railroad route that arrived 125 years ago this month and spurred the valley’s rise. Marking another step toward redeveloping the core area, the Kalispell City Council on Jan. 17 unanimously approved a resolution to request BNSF Railway begin the abandonment process of 2.41 miles of track that slice through downtown. Here’s the latest.

Libby Asbestos Victims Win $25 Million Settlement More than 1,000 victims of asbestos-related disease have reached a $25 million settlement over claims that Montana health officials failed to warn Libby miners about the hazards of a contaminated vermiculite mine, according to court documents obtained by the Beacon.