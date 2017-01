When: Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: glacierclimateaction.org

Before the Flood, presented by National Geographic, is a film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, who travels to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand. Following the screening, a panel featuring Glacier National Park Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith and Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld, among others, will discuss local climate solutions.