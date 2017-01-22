Let’s Bring Back Right to Life

On the 10th anniversary, Jan. 22, 1983, of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade President Ronald Reagan spoke on Abortion and the Conscience of the Nation. As of January 1983 15 million babies had their lives snuffed out by “legalized” abortion. Today, Jan. 22, 2017, 44 years after the decision, 60 million babies’ lives have been snuffed out before they could take a breath. Since Ronald Reagan’s effort to bring awareness and create change, all of our congresses and presidents have done nothing to reverse this unconstitutional judicial decision.

Abortion concerns not just the unborn child; it concerns every one of us. The English poet, John Donne, wrote, “any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

President Reagan’s discussion can be found online; just type in “Ronald Reagan – Abortion and the Conscience of a Nation.” Please take the time to read it, and then make a decision to contact your lawmakers, state and federal, to voice your opinion. Here in Montana we will have bills in front of our Legislature regarding prolife and abortion over the next three months. Let us together begin to reverse this grave unconstitutional injustice and bring back the right to life of all human beings.

John O’Neil

Kalispell