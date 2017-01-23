We Deserve Same Health Care as Our Representatives

After our recent election I have been saddened to see friends, families, communities so divided. This particular election went deep and seemed to pull us apart in very strong, heartfelt ways. I believe for our groups, towns, communities, and country to continue on and be the place we all hope for we need to find some common ground. We need a common purpose without party politics that we, as citizens of the United States, can join together to back. I have been trying for these past two months to figure out that one common purpose. Low and behold the new Congress convened and gave it to us. Health care. Everyone wants and needs health care.

What if we all joined together as Americans and demanded the same health care as our representatives. If they want to repeal the Affordable Care Act so be it, but at the same time their health care plan should be repealed. I would like to see our, the citizens, health care tied to our representatives’ health care. So with that in mind repeal together and replace together. If the new plan is good enough for the citizens then it is good enough for the representatives. I would like Congress to have some skin in the game. If it is OK to repeal before this replacement is figured out for us; then it is OK for their healthcare to be repealed without the replacement. If not, get the replacement plan done, make it for all Americans (including the Congress), then put up the repeal at the same time as the replacement.

We, citizens and voters, deserve the same quality of health care as our representatives. They need to be working for us and I believe their desire will greatly increase if they are equal recipients of the “replacement” for Obamacare.

Kate Shaw

Lakeside