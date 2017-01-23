There was a lot of news over the weekend, both nationally and locally. Here’s a rundown of some of the major headlines.

Following Facility Closures, Weyerhaeuser Mum on Future Plans Tom Ray, Weyerhaeuser’s Montana Resources Team Leader, said the company has not determined what to do with its shuttered facilities.

Debate Resurfaces over Kalispell Business Improvement District Established by the city council in 2004, the BID is set to expire, and its volunteer board and part-time director are seeking to renew and expand the district for another decade.

After a Decade of Dormancy, Expansive ‘Town Center’ Materializing in North Kalispell Kalispell North Town Center, a 485.5-acre proposed subdivision once known as Glacier Town Center and the largest single commercial project in the history of Flathead County, is finally materializing after a decade of dormancy.