Always Abba to Perform at the O’Shaughnessy Center

As one of the most beloved and best-selling bands of all time, Whitefish Theatre Company invites you to celebrate all things ABBA with the all-star Canadian tribute band, Always ABBA.

This band has the harmonies, authentic costumes, and the choreography – bringing timeless and transcendent ABBA to life on stage. With plenty of audience participation and sing-a-long moments, Always ABBA will have fans dancing in their seats.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Reserved seating is $35. For more information, visit www.whitefishtheatreco.org.